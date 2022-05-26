Police inspector shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A Police Inspector of Frontier Region Police (FRP) was shot dead by unknown assailants in Saddar Circle area of police station Inqilab Road, here on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim Police Officer (Inspector), Sahar Gul was taking his children to school when came under the attack. His children however remained unhurt in the firing.

SSP Operations, Haroon Rashid accompanied by SSP Investigation Shahzada Kokab Farooq reached the spot of the incident and started investigation. The SSP Operations directed the police force to carry out the investigation on scientific lines to arrest the real perpetrators behind this gruesome incident on urgent basis.

He also directed for examining the crime scene evidence with minute details and ordered utilizing the human intelligence and statements of eye witnesses. He said perpetrators involved in this heinous crime would be brought before the justice at all cost.

Few days ago, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahpur police station, Shakeel Khan was also shot dead by unknown gunmen on Northern By-pass road near Motorway.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned an attack on police in which an inspector of Frontier Region Police (FRP) was killed in front of his children.

