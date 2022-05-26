ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
ASC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
ASL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.83%)
AVN 74.41 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (7.53%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.72%)
FFL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.37%)
GGGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.8%)
GGL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (7.53%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.83%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.81%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.08%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
PRL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.06%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.19%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.9%)
TPLP 16.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (8.26%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.85%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.35%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.47%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 7.5 (0.18%)
BR30 14,902 Increased By 371.2 (2.55%)
KSE100 42,013 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,913 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police inspector shot dead in Peshawar

Recorder Report 26 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: A Police Inspector of Frontier Region Police (FRP) was shot dead by unknown assailants in Saddar Circle area of police station Inqilab Road, here on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim Police Officer (Inspector), Sahar Gul was taking his children to school when came under the attack. His children however remained unhurt in the firing.

SSP Operations, Haroon Rashid accompanied by SSP Investigation Shahzada Kokab Farooq reached the spot of the incident and started investigation. The SSP Operations directed the police force to carry out the investigation on scientific lines to arrest the real perpetrators behind this gruesome incident on urgent basis.

He also directed for examining the crime scene evidence with minute details and ordered utilizing the human intelligence and statements of eye witnesses. He said perpetrators involved in this heinous crime would be brought before the justice at all cost.

Few days ago, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahpur police station, Shakeel Khan was also shot dead by unknown gunmen on Northern By-pass road near Motorway.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned an attack on police in which an inspector of Frontier Region Police (FRP) was killed in front of his children.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Mahmood Khan Police Inspector Sahar Gul Shahzada Kokab Farooq

Comments

1000 characters

Police inspector shot dead in Peshawar

Stalled IMF programme: Govt fails to successfully persuade IMF

Govt takes step to avert wheat shortage

Army called in

PM urges people to reject politics of sit-ins

Govt rules out reconciliation with PTI leaders

Sana says long march has failed to win people’s support

Punjab-Sindh water row persists

After wheat, India caps sugar exports

20 seats of Punjab PA: ECP issues bypoll schedule

Ministries, SOEs told to deposit BESOS balance in FCF

Read more stories