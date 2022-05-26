ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
ASC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
ASL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.83%)
AVN 74.41 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (7.53%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.72%)
FFL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.37%)
GGGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.8%)
GGL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (7.53%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.83%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.81%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.08%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
PRL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.06%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.19%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.9%)
TPLP 16.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (8.26%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.85%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.35%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.47%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 7.5 (0.18%)
BR30 14,902 Increased By 371.2 (2.55%)
KSE100 42,013 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,913 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PNS ‘MADADGAR’ provides technical assistance to merchant vessel

Press Release 26 May, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Ship MADADGAR during maritime security patrol at sea responded to distress call by Merchant ship ILIA-10 that developed technical problem.

The ship tilted to one side due to heavy flooding of water and likelihood to capsize in rough weather condition. On receipt of distress call, the technical team of PNS MADADGAR promptly boarded the merchant ship and rendered technical assistance; whereby, saving precious lives onboard.

After painstaking efforts, PN Ship’s technical team repaired the defect and de-flooded the vessel. Later, the ship was made seaworthy to continue its voyage. Pakistan Navy is committed to ensure safety of seafarers out at sea.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Navy ship PNS ‘MADADGAR’ merchant vessel

Comments

1000 characters

PNS ‘MADADGAR’ provides technical assistance to merchant vessel

Stalled IMF programme: Govt fails to successfully persuade IMF

Govt takes step to avert wheat shortage

Army called in

PM urges people to reject politics of sit-ins

Govt rules out reconciliation with PTI leaders

Sana says long march has failed to win people’s support

Punjab-Sindh water row persists

After wheat, India caps sugar exports

20 seats of Punjab PA: ECP issues bypoll schedule

Ministries, SOEs told to deposit BESOS balance in FCF

Read more stories