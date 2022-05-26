Markets
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Ending Credit on
==============================================================================================
Murree Brewery 30.06.2022 100% Interim 24.05.2022
Company Limited Cash Dividend
Oil & Gas Development 30.06.2022 10% Interim 25.05.2022
Company Ltd. Cash Dividend
Ghani Value GlassLtd 30.06.2022 20% Interim 25.05.2022
Cash Dividend
The United Insurance 30.06.2022 20% Interim 25.05.2022
Company of Pakistan Ltd Cash Dividend
==============================================================================================
