Indian court orders life in jail for Yasin Malik

NEW DELHI/OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: An Indian court on Wednesday ordered life in jail for Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik for funding “terrorist” activities and other charges, a judge said, prompting street protests outside the politician’s residence.

Malik, head of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), earlier told a special court designated for the National Investigation Agency that he had been following Gandhian principles and non-violent politics after giving up arms in the 1990s.

“Life imprisonment sentence to the convict, Yasin Malik,” Special Judge Parveen Singh said in the court in New Delhi.

Malik’s wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick said the sentencing was illegitimate.

“Verdict in minutes by Indian kangaroo court,” she wrote on Twitter. “The iconic leader will never surrender.”

In Kashmir’s main city of occupied Srinagar, police fired tear gas and pellets to disperse stone-pelting protesters outside Malik’s residence.

Malik was convicted last week.