ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASC 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
ASL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
AVN 68.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.62%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
FNEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
GGGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.53%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
KEL 2.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.71%)
MLCF 26.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
PACE 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4%)
PIBTL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
SNGP 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
TELE 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
TPLP 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
TRG 76.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
UNITY 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.03%)
YOUW 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,113 Decreased By -43.1 (-1.04%)
BR30 14,480 Decreased By -50.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 41,573 Decreased By -377.2 (-0.9%)
KSE30 15,715 Decreased By -188 (-1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

UNSC for reversal of Taliban policies on women

AFP Updated 25 May, 2022

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Tuesday called on the Taliban to “swiftly reverse” policies restricting human rights and freedoms for Afghan women, in a unanimously adopted statement.

The move comes just days after female TV presenters were ordered to cover up fully, including their faces, the latest in a slew of Taliban restrictions on civil society, many of which are focused on women and girls.

Taliban say female Afghan TV presenters must cover face on air

In the text drafted by Norway, the council’s 15 member states said they were particularly concerned with the Taliban’s “imposition of restrictions.

UN Security Council human rights Afghan women Taliban policies Taliban restrictions

Comments

1000 characters

UNSC for reversal of Taliban policies on women

Fears grow as IK says will defy ban on long march

KSA finalising extension of $3bn deposit

Auto financing facility tenor reduced by SBP

Bureaucracy for disbanding NAB

Election amendment bill to be tabled in NA

PM seeks plan aimed at boosting IT&T exports

Iran detains city mayor as building collapse kills 14

Ban on import of certain items: Decision taken to ease pressure on BoP, Senate body told

Investment in securities by directors, employees: AMCs must put in place policies and procedures: SECP

Read more stories