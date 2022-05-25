ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
No monkeypox case reported in country so far: NIH

APP 25 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) has clarified that no case of Monkeypox has yet been diagnosed in Pakistan.

According to the spokesperson of NIH, the news circulating on social media about Monkeypox cases was incorrect.

He added, the situation was being closely monitored by the health authorities.

He said that all the national and provincial health authorities had been advised to remain on high alert for any suspected case of Monkeypox.

Concerned health authorities and professionals at all levels, stakeholders, especially the Central Health Establishment including monitoring points of entry were also asked to remain vigilant.

He added timely detection and notification were important for prompt implementation of preventive measures and all public and private hospitals had been directed to ensure readiness for isolation and treatment.

He said that the Centre for Disease Control, NIH was monitoring the situation and would keep the stakeholders updated.

A recent surge of Monkeypox disease cases were reported by non-endemic countries, including the UK, Spain, and Canada, and a total of 92 confirmed and 28 suspected cases were reported till date, he added.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease that is caused by infection with the Monkeypox virus. Although the natural reservoir of Monkeypox remains unknown, however, African rodents and non-human primates like monkeys may harbour the virus and infect people.

The patient develops a rash within one to three days after the appearance of fever, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. Other symptoms include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and lymphadenopathy.

The incubation period is usually seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days. The illness typically lasts for two to four weeks. The alert said that the transmission occurs via contact with an infected animal, human, or materials contaminated with the virus.

The virus enters the body through broken skin, respiratory track, or the mucous membranes like eyes, nose or mouth. Other human-to-human methods of transmission include direct or indirect contact with body fluids, lesion materials or through contaminated clothing or lines.

