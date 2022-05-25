38th anniversary of PANAH celebrated

ISLAMABAD: President PANAH Major-General Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani (retd) said that PANAH is not just an association but a positive movement. The series of health awareness campaigns started 38 years ago, is still on its way to success. The purpose of PANAH is to protect the people of their country from diseases, to encourage them to live a simple life and to make their beloved homeland prosperous.

He was speaking on the occasion of the 38th anniversary of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), which was held at a local hotel in Rawalpindi.

The 38th anniversary celebration of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) was held under the patronage of President PANAH Major General Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani (retd). Patron PANAH General (R) Ashraf Khan, General Kamal Akbar (R), Major General Asif Ali Khan, Former Federal Ombudsman Fayyaz Ahmad Ranjha, Dr Abdul Qayyum Awan, Squadron Leader Ghulam Abbas, Dr Masud Raja, Murtaza Burhani, Chairperson NDO and General Secretary Women Wing PANAH Tehseen Fawad, Shakeela Sabir, Rukhsana Nazi, Tanvir Nusrat, Prof Rashid Sadhu, senior Journalist Nazir Tabassum, Tanvir Salik, actor Khoaja Masud Including a large number of PANAH members attended.

General Secretary PANAH Sanaullah Ghumman and Aftab Iqbal hosted the function. At the ceremony, PANAH President Maj Gen Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani (retd) thanked the members of PANAH and said that PANAH has succeeded in completing 38 years of its success as a result of consensus and efforts of all of you. These efforts should continue.

