Australian PM says goals aligned with Quad, wants group to lead on climate

Reuters 24 May, 2022

TOKYO: New Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday his goals were aligned with the priorities of the Quad group of countries, telling the leaders of the United States, India and Japan he wanted them all to lead on climate change.

Albanese, the leader of Australia’s Labor Party who was sworn in as the 31st prime minister a day earlier, also said the Quad would “stand firm on our values and our beliefs” to enhance the stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

“The new Australian government’s priorities align with the Quad agenda, taking action on climate change and building a stronger and more resilient Indo-Pacific region,” Albanese said in opening remarks at talks with the three other Quad leaders, including US President Joe Biden, in Tokyo.

The informal grouping, led by the United States, was set up as a bulwark against China’s increasing political, commercial and military activity in the region.

Climate change was the main economic and security challenge for low-lying island counties in the Pacific, Albanese said, referring to a region in which China has been extending its influence.

“The region is looking to us to work with them and to lead by example,” he said.

“That’s why my government will take ambitious action on climate change and increase our support to partners in the region as they work to address it, including with new finance,” he said.

His government committed to a greater focus on Southeast Asia, and “using the power of proximity” to strengthen its defence and maritime partnerships in the Pacific, he said.

In a later tweet, Albanese wrote: “I look forward to hosting Quad Leaders in Australia in 2023.”

Australia’s Albanese: a pragmatist who promises unity

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi will visit the Solomon Islands this week and sign key agreements, expected to include a security pact criticised by the United States, Australia and Japan.

India Japan New Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Australia’s Labor Party

