Pakistan

COAS speaks to MBS

Recorder Report 24 May, 2022

Islamabad: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday had a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to a statement issued on the official Twitter account of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Mohammed bin Salman has received a phone call from Chief of the Pakistani Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the call, it added that the Chief of the Pakistani Army was reassured about the health of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. “HRH the Crown Prince expressed thanks to General Qamar Bajwa for his sincere feelings. During the call, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries in the military field,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Mohammed bin Salman Saudi crown prince

