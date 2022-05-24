ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
ASC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
ASL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.32%)
AVN 69.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.45%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.76%)
GGGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.91%)
GGL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.54%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.38%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.14%)
KEL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.35%)
KOSM 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-7.19%)
MLCF 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.46%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PRL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
SNGP 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.6%)
TELE 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.27%)
TPL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.99%)
TPLP 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.79%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.35%)
TRG 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.32%)
UNITY 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.03%)
WAVES 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.41%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.18%)
BR100 4,203 Decreased By -77.5 (-1.81%)
BR30 14,553 Decreased By -356.9 (-2.39%)
KSE100 42,440 Decreased By -660.5 (-1.53%)
KSE30 16,093 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.68%)
Markets

China iron ore futures jump after India hikes export duties

Reuters 24 May, 2022

MANILA: Benchmark iron ore futures in China rose about 7% in early trade on Monday, tracking their biggest daily jump in two-and-a-half months, after India increased export duties on some commodities to rein in broadening inflationary pressures.

Asia’s third-largest economy raised export duties for iron ore and steel intermediates, with new iron ores and concentrates tariffs increased to 50% from 30% and duties on pellets hiked to 45% from zero. The government also removed import tariffs for coking coal and coke.

India is one of the major non-mainstream iron ore suppliers for China, accounting for nearly 3% of China’s total imports in 2021. However, China’s purchase from the country fell sharply in the first four months of this year due to increasing demand in India and falling iron ore prices. “Impact from the changes in iron ore export tariffs in India is not that significant,” said Cheng Peng, an analyst with SinoSteel Futures. “The key issue is on the supply side, and that would have bigger impact on market expectations (that India could offset disruptions caused by the Ukraine-Russia conflict).”

The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, were up 4.4% at 864 yuan ($129.18) a tonne, as of 0208 GMT, after rising as much as 6.9% to 884 yuan, their highest May 6, in early trade. Singapore iron ore futures, for June delivery, rose 1.4% to $136 a tonne. Other steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian bourse were mixed, with coking coal falling 0.9% to 2,610 yuan a tonne while coke prices jumped 1.2% to 3,437 yuan per tonne. Steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October delivery, edged up 0.2% to 4,622 yuan a tonne and hot-rolled coils gained 0.3% to 4,762 yuan per tonne. Shanghai stainless steel futures declined 1.9% to 18,595 yuan a tonne.

