May 23, 2022
Pakistan

Army Chief Gen Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince review military cooperation

  • COAS Bajwa also inquires about the health of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz
BR Web Desk 23 May, 2022

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa spoke on the phone with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and discussed military cooperation and other issues, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Monday.

“During the call, the two leaders reviewed cooperation (and) relations between the two countries in the military field,” the ministry said.

The Army Chief also inquired about the health of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, while the crown prince expressed his thanks for the “sincere feelings.”

King Salman was discharged from the hospital on May 16 following a colonoscopy the previous week, the royal court said in a statement on state media.

Saudi TV ran a video clip showing the monarch walking slowly using a cane as he left King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the city of Jeddah, where he was admitted on the evening of May 7.

Pakistan Army Mohammed bin Salman Saudi crown prince Army Chief General Bajwa

