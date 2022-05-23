ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.11%)
May 23, 2022
3rd Pakistan Tea Convention held in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tea Association held the 3rd Pakistan Tea Convention at the Marriot Hotel, Karachi. The event was attended by vanguards of the tea industry of Pakistan and around the world. One of the notable attendees and prime sponsor was ekaterra, one of the biggest tea companies in the world.

The three-day event was full of engagement and insightful conversations by some of the leading tea companies of Pakistan including ekaterra, the parent brand of Lipton and Brooke Bond Supreme that have been at the forefront of taking tangible steps towards catering to consumers’ demands and working towards promoting sustainability in the industry.

The 3rd edition of the Pakistan Tea Convention was the amalgamation of close liaison between key stakeholders including but not limited to the tea companies, suppliers, exporters, importers, supply chain and logistics partners, and marketing companies. The event was also attended by global stakeholders from different regions of the world including;

● Mr John Mutua, Procurement Director – ekaterra, Kenya

● Mr Ganesh Deivanayagam, Chairman - Eswaran Bros from Sri Lanka

● Mr Saif Ul Islam, Chairman - National Tea Brokers, Bangladesh

● Mr Peter Kimanga, Director - Global Teas and Commodities from Kenya

Ms Farheen Salman, President - BSPAN & GM Pakistan at ekaterra, shared insights on exploring sustainable options and adapting climate-friendly practices being one of the biggest tea companies in the world. She also shared ekaterra’s vision for the greater good of the world, some of which have already been implemented.

● ekaterra’s factory in Khanewal was recently powered by a female-led Solar Power Project that has led to a 60% reduction in carbon footprint and energy costs

● The company plans to shift towards plant-based tea bags, recyclable, compostable, and/or reusable packaging by 2025

● Deploy regenerative agriculture while sourcing raw materials by 2030

The event was an opportunity for all key national & international stakeholders from the Tea Industry to meet, share their valuable insights and work towards exploring social & economic opportunities while being conscious of sustainability and making the best use of their resources to keep up with the progress of the global tea industry.

