SBP raises key interest rate by 150 basis points, takes it to 13.75%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that it has raised the key interest rate by 150 basis points, taking it to 13.75%.

The MPC's announcement was a keenly-awaited event given the country's economic situation.

This is the first MPC announcement after changes in the government and the appointment of Dr Murtaza Syed as acting governor of the SBP.

In the previous announcement, which was made at an emergency meeting on April 7, the MPC had decided to raise the policy rate by 250 basis points, taking it to 12.25% then.

Earlier updates

The monetary policy announcement comes at a time when Pakistan battles challenges on multiple fronts including falling foreign exchange reserves, plummeting currency, current account deficit, and expectations of higher inflation in coming months.

Additionally, Islamabad remains engaged in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over revival of its stalled Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which will not only pave way for the release of a $900-million tranche, but also open doors for funds from other creditors.

Given Pakistan's economic situation, a majority of market participants had expected a major hike in the policy rate in the MPC meeting, according to a poll conducted by brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL), which also anticipated the SBP to increase the policy rate by 100 basis points to 13.25%.

However, deteriorating indicators are not the only concern for the government that has only recently taken over after Imran Khan was dismissed through a no-confidence vote, ironically just days after the previous MPC meeting.

Rising political noise and uncertainty over the next general elections have also kept markets on edge with the KSE-100 also plunging over 700 points in intra-day trading on Monday.

Poll results (before MPC announcement)

Around 85% of respondents in the poll conducted by AHL had expected that the SBP will increase the policy rate, while only 15% expected interest rate to be held at the current rate of 12.25%.

Of the respondents expecting a hike, a majority (54%) anticipated a rate hike of 100 bps, 15% expected a rate hike of 150 bps and 8% expected a rate hike of 50 bps. A mere 4% anticipated a rate hike of 250 bps and 200 bps each.

Meanwhile, as per survey results conducted by another brokerage house Topline Securities, 54% of the participants expected an increase of 100 bps, 14% of the participants expected an increase of 150 bps and 11% of the participants expected an increase of 200 bps or more. On the other hand, only 9% of the participants expected no change in the policy rate.

Last month, at its emergency meeting, the MPC had decided to raise the policy rate by 250 bps to 12.25% to tackle inflation and a widening current account deficit led by a high import bill. The committee said at the time that the outlook for inflation has deteriorated and risks to external stability have risen.

Previous MPC meetings

September 2021: First hike in over 2 years: SBP raises key interest rate by 25 basis points

November 2021: Monetary policy: SBP raises key interest rate by 150 basis points, takes it to 8.75%

December 2021: 3rd successive hike: SBP increases key interest rate by 100 basis points, takes it to 9.75%

January 2022: Monetary policy: SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.75%

March 2022: SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 9.75%

Emergency meeting in April 2022: At emergency MPC meeting, SBP raises policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25%