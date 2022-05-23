ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
ASC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
ASL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.32%)
AVN 69.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.45%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.76%)
GGGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.91%)
GGL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.54%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.38%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.14%)
KEL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.35%)
KOSM 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-7.19%)
MLCF 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.46%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PRL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
SNGP 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.6%)
TELE 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.27%)
TPL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.99%)
TPLP 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.79%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.35%)
TRG 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.32%)
UNITY 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.03%)
WAVES 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.41%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.18%)
BR100 4,203 Decreased By -77.5 (-1.81%)
BR30 14,553 Decreased By -356.9 (-2.39%)
KSE100 42,440 Decreased By -660.5 (-1.53%)
KSE30 16,093 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Monetary policy blues: KSE-100 sheds over 700 points in intra-day trading

  • Market expects SBP Monetary Policy Committee to jack up interest rate by 100 bps
BR Web Desk Updated 23 May, 2022

Downside pressures shrouded the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday as the benchmark KSE-100 index dropped over 700 points in intra-day trading ahead of the monetary policy announcement by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

A major chunk of the market expects the central bank to hike the interest rate by nearly 100 basis points, while a small segment forecasts a status quo in the policy rate.

MPC meeting: Majority polled expect major spike in policy rate

At 2:56 PM, the KSE-100 was trading at 42,369.9 points, a decrease of 730.81 points or 1.7%.

Positivity returns to bourse, KSE-100 ends week up 117 points

Headline inflation has remained in the double digits since November 2021, mainly on the back of an uptick in food and energy prices. This phenomenon still continues - headline numbers hit an almost two-year high in April, clocking in at 13.4%, with pressure mainly emanating from higher food and commodity prices, a report from Arif Habib Limited on the forthcoming Monetary Policy Committee statement said.

A looming economic crisis and concerns over revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout also dented investor sentiments.

Earlier on Monday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that his team would seek a ‘‘break’’ from the international lender, as the government could not hike the prices of petroleum products.

Experts have termed resumption of the IMF programme crucial, as the green signal from the international lender would pave for further funding from other creditors.

KSE-100 closes 0.1% lower in mixed session

Ismail held the view that Pakistani public could not bear a massive increase in POL rates. Talks between Pakistan and the global lender are underway.

Ismail Iqbal Securities Head of Reserach Fahad Rauf told Business Recorder that apart from monetary policy speculation, uncertainty over economic conditions and lack of news related to the stalled IMF bailout were also impacting the equity market.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX / KSE) monetary policy

Comments

1000 characters

Monetary policy blues: KSE-100 sheds over 700 points in intra-day trading

Rupee falls for 13th consecutive session, closes at 200.93 against dollar

IMF talks: Pakistan to seek 'break' on rates of petroleum product, says Miftah

Biden says 13 countries to join new Asia-Pacific trade framework

Oil firms on tight supply as US driving season looms

PM Shehbaz wants world to take note of India's 'mistreatment of political prisoners in IIOJK'

National Savings integrates with SBP’s Raast

ECP officially de-notifies 25 dissident PTI lawmakers in Punjab

World Bank’s RISE-II: Pakistan told it can lose funding if prior actions not completed

CPEC under renewed Sino-Pak focus

Read more stories