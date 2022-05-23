ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
‘UK businessman ready to invest in KP’s marble, granite sector’

Recorder Report 23 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) have said efforts are afoot to attract local and foreign investments in the marble and granite sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to an official communiqué issued on Sunday, during a meeting at the FPCCI’s regional office with representatives of the FPCCI and MCCI, Pakistan-origin British businessman Muhammad Javed had expressed willingness to invest in the marble and granite sector of the province.

For this purpose, both sides agreed to take initiatives soon, including signing a Memorandum of Understanding and holding a grand exhibition of precious and semi-precious stones.

MCCI President Sajjad Ali welcomed prospects of foreign investment in the marble and granite sector and assured full support and cooperation in this regard. The meeting was chaired by FPCCI’s regional coordinator, Sartaj Khan. Additional Director of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Nazar Jan, MCCI office-bearers, traders, importers and exporters and other officials were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the meeting, Muhammad Javed said British businessmen and people were pleased to learn about the presence of rich mineral deposits and precious and semi-precious stones in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “I have a high desire to increase demand for rich mineral deposits in the UK,” said the Pakistan-origin businessman. “We should promote transparent and quality trade between the two countries.”

He was of the opinion that the people of the province, especially those living in the tribal districts, were skilled persons who had the ability to excel in every field. He, however, underlined the need for imparting training about the latest equipment/machinery and launching a special capacity building programme to bring the marble and granite produced locally up to the global standards.

“Our collaboration would strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Britain,” said Muhammad Javed. Speaking on the occasion, the MCCI president said there was no doubt that the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were rich in mineral deposits but there was a need for conducting a survey in this regard.

He said joint endeavours would be launched soon, including holding an exhibition of gems and precious and semi-precious stones and signing an agreement. The FPCCI coordinator assured the visiting delegation of British businessmen that every possible step would be taken to ensure production of high-quality marble and granite so that their demand could be enhanced appreciably in the UK. Sajjad Ali and Sartaj Khan also presented a memento to Muhammad Javed at the event.

