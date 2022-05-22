ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.65%)
SNGP 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
YOUW 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,101 Increased By 117.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,367 Increased By 17 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Solar panels import: FPCCI lauds govt’s decision to abolish 17pc GST

Recorder Report 22 May, 2022

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) regional chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi has hailed the government’s decision to abolish the 17 percent general sales tax imposed on the import of solar panels and said Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif had taken the best step by eliminating 17 percent GST.

The FPCCI delegation raised the issue of a 17 percent GST on the import of solar equipment, among other topics, during a meeting with the Minister of Finance and Revenue and Chairman FBR at the Finance Division this month. Following the request of the FPCCI, the government abolished sales tax on solar equipment.

He said that energy prices are already high in the country and like in other countries to transfer green energy; there was an urgent need to exempt tax on solar energy in Pakistan.

Nadeem further said that $20 billion could be saved from Green Energy. Allah has made Pakistan rich in natural resources and blessings, including sun and air. We have to move to solar and wind power. Promoting alternative sources of energy is an urgent need of the hour.

He further said that the State Bank would issue instructions to all commercial banks from considering solar equipment as a bank guarantee and issuing a lease. This will increase the use of solar energy equipment and the country will soon get out of the energy crisis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FPCCI Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif 17pc GST on imports Solar panels import

Comments

1000 characters

Solar panels import: FPCCI lauds govt’s decision to abolish 17pc GST

Appointment of Punjab Governor: Alvi asks PM to ‘reconsider’ his advice

Failure to hold intraparty polls: ECP issues show-cause notice to PM

US, S Korea sign pact on supply chains, economic ties

Land record scam: PTI leader Mazari arrested in Islamabad

IHC orders her immediate release, probe into ‘illegal’ arrest

Indian govt trims tax on fuel to fight inflation

Chinese working in CPEC, non-CPEC projects: Sindh govt, Chinese team agree to evolve foolproof security plan

Relationship is based on mutual respect: Aurangzeb

‘Iron brotherhood’ resolve reiterated

Categorisation: SECP implementing new regime for brokers

Read more stories