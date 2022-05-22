ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
Pakistan

Ahsan says Gwadar completely neglected in last four years

Recorder Report 22 May, 2022

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that Gwadar, the gateway of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, has been completely neglected in the last four years.

He was talking to the media after his meeting with the Vice-Chancellor Government College University Lahore Asghar Zaidi.

He said that due to negligence the depth of the port was decreased from 18 meters to 11 meters and it is not possible for a large ship to anchor at the port. Only small ships were anchored there. He termed it as a criminal negligence against CPEC.

Earlier, during his meeting with the Vice-Chancellor GCU, Ahsan Iqbal has stressed the need for modernizing teaching methodologies in the higher education institutions.

During a visit to the Government College University (GCU) Lahore, he said his visit to the university is reaffirmation of commitment towards promotion of higher education in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said that libraries established at universities were used to be the brain of universities and said there is a need to equip them with modern-day requirements.

He said the universities had a great role to curb hate and bigotry causing polarisation in society and they should play that role for a positive change.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

