Heatwave conditions likely to subside ahead

LAHORE: The Met Office has said that a westerly wave is has entered upper parts of the country which is likely to persist till 24th May and lead to rain-dust-thunderstorm in the upper parts of the country.

Maximum temperature stood around 42 degree Celsius and Pakistan Meteorological Department sources said the temperature would persist ahead. No intense weather conditions are expected like it was up to the middle of May. Also, they said, early monsoon by the middle of June would reduce maximum temperature further.

A change of weather is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Bannu, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Hafizabad, MB Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T Singh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Diamir, Hunza and Skardu) particularly during afternoon and evening/nights. Temperatures are likely to subside during the forecast period in most parts of the country, it added.

According to Met office, relief is expected in the present heatwave conditions in most parts of the country.

However, water stress on water (reservoirs), crops, vegetable and orchards would continue and wind/dust-thunderstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad/upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the forecast period.

