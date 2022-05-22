ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.65%)
SNGP 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
YOUW 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,101 Increased By 117.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,367 Increased By 17 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Heatwave conditions likely to subside ahead

Recorder Report 22 May, 2022

LAHORE: The Met Office has said that a westerly wave is has entered upper parts of the country which is likely to persist till 24th May and lead to rain-dust-thunderstorm in the upper parts of the country.

Maximum temperature stood around 42 degree Celsius and Pakistan Meteorological Department sources said the temperature would persist ahead. No intense weather conditions are expected like it was up to the middle of May. Also, they said, early monsoon by the middle of June would reduce maximum temperature further.

A change of weather is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Bannu, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Hafizabad, MB Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T Singh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Diamir, Hunza and Skardu) particularly during afternoon and evening/nights. Temperatures are likely to subside during the forecast period in most parts of the country, it added.

According to Met office, relief is expected in the present heatwave conditions in most parts of the country.

However, water stress on water (reservoirs), crops, vegetable and orchards would continue and wind/dust-thunderstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad/upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the forecast period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Meteorological Department hot weather thunderstorm Heatwave

Comments

1000 characters

Heatwave conditions likely to subside ahead

Appointment of Punjab Governor: Alvi asks PM to ‘reconsider’ his advice

Failure to hold intraparty polls: ECP issues show-cause notice to PM

US, S Korea sign pact on supply chains, economic ties

Land record scam: PTI leader Mazari arrested in Islamabad

IHC orders her immediate release, probe into ‘illegal’ arrest

Indian govt trims tax on fuel to fight inflation

Chinese working in CPEC, non-CPEC projects: Sindh govt, Chinese team agree to evolve foolproof security plan

Relationship is based on mutual respect: Aurangzeb

‘Iron brotherhood’ resolve reiterated

Categorisation: SECP implementing new regime for brokers

Read more stories