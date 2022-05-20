ANL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CPPA-G seeks electricity hike of Rs4.05 per unit

  • National Electric Power Regulator Authority will hold a public hearing on May 31 to seek justification on the proposed raise.
BR Web Desk 20 May, 2022

The Central Power Purchasing Agency- Guaranteed (CPPA-G) on Friday sought an increase of Rs4.05 per unit in tariffs of Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (Discos) for April 2022, under the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

In its petition to National Electric Power Regulator Authority (NEPRA), CPPA-G said that since the reference fuel charges for March 2022 were estimated at Rs6.6087 per unit, an increase of Rs4.0554 per unit is required for April.

NEPRA will hold a public hearing on May 31 to seek justification from the officials of CPPA-G, NTDC and other relevant organizations on the proposed raise.

According to the data submitted to NEPRA, in April 2022, hydel generation was recorded at 2,404 GWh and constituted 18.55% of total generation in the entire month. Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 2,168.93 GWh (16.74% of total generation) at a rate of Rs14.33 per unit.

Tariffs of Discos: CPPA-G seeks hike of Rs3.16 per unit

Electricity generation from HSD stood at 58.49 GWh which made up 0.45% of total generation in April 2022. Generation from RFO was 1,564.11 GWh (12.07% of total generation) at Rs28.19 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1276.57 GWh (9.85%) at Rs8.38 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 2,516.85 GWh (19.42% of total generation) at Rs16.43 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,251.19 GWh at Rs1.01 per unit (17.37% of total generation), and the electricity imported from Iran was 51.95 GWh at Rs17.63 per unit.

Power generation from different sources (mixed) was 9.38 GWh at a price of Rs4.43 per unit, generation from baggasse was recorded at 106.5 GWh, the price of which has been calculated at Rs5.9822 per unit.

Subsidy to zero-rated sectors: MoC seeks Rs32bn grant for Power Div

Energy generated from wind was recorded at 464.78 GWh, 3.59% of total generation and solar at 87.31 GWh, 0.67% of total generation in April 2022.

The total energy generated recorded at 12,960.41 GWh, at a basket price of Rs10.24 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs132.746 billion.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos in April 2022 was 12,556.37 at a rate of Rs10.66 per unit, the total price of which was Rs 133.903 billion.

