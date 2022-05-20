ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
ASC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
ASL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (8.22%)
AVN 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.82%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
GGGL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.81%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.99%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.69%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
PTC 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.72%)
TPLP 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.33%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.27%)
WAVES 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,273 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,897 Decreased By -58.5 (-0.39%)
KSE100 42,983 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,350 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

No martial law is on its way

Abdul Qadir Qureshi 20 May, 2022

Benazir Bhutto was never a communist or Marxist per se. Nor was her illustrious late father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) following in the footsteps of any European, Asian or Latin American communist leader of repute.

ZAB was a good disciple of Machiavelli insofar as his approach to politics was concerned. Both were leaders of a centre-left party — Pakistan People’s Party — that unfortunately sacrificed its identity at the altar of power following the assassination of Salmaan Taseer. The pan-province gap created by it catapulted Imran Khan (IK) to power for right or wrong reasons. A price one has to pay.

IK has created a successful narrative based on ultra-right politics or, arguably, radical centralism, overshadowing all the right-wing parties, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI). This is the key reason behind his phenomenal rise. Centre-right parties such as all factions of PML are Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI’s) real rivals, not the PPP or Awami National Party (ANP).

IK has caused more harm to all the political parties than any martial law can ever do. Martial law appears to have already transformed itself into a national political outfit. The dynamics of the current political strife in the country rule out the arrival of martial law. Therefore, Benazir’s martial law rhetoric that she articulated before a military court has little or no relevance in the present-day Pakistan.

Abdul Qadir Qureshi (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khan Pakistan Peoples Party politics Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Abdul Qadir Qureshi

Comments

1000 characters

No martial law is on its way

High-profile criminal cases: Apex court bars transfers, new appointments

Subsidy to zero-rated sectors: MoC seeks Rs32bn grant for Power Div

Meeting economic challenges top priority, says Bilawal

Pakistan Steel Mills: Meeting held with pre-qualified bidders, PC

LPTL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

PM issues list of 38 items

4 additional cargoes of LNG, five cargoes of furnace oil arranged

Fuel shortage, technical faults: NPCC confirms 5,000MW power out of system

April CA deficit dips 39pc to $623m MoM

Experts see no major adverse impact on tax collection

Read more stories