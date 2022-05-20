Markets
Lahore Grain Market Rates
LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (May 19, 2022)...
20 May, 2022
LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (May 19, 2022)
======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar 8100-8200
Gur 9000-11000
Shakar 11000-13000
Ghee (16 kg) 7500-7700
Almond (Kaghzi) 10000-42000
Almond (Simple) 12500-15000
Sogi 40000-70000
Dry Date 14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat) 26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi) 25000-31250
Turmeric 15500-16500
Darchini (large) 26000-28000
Mong (Sabat) 10000-12000
Dal Mong (Chilka) 11500-13000
Dal Mong (Washed) 12000-13000
Dal Mash (Sabat) 21000-22000
Dal Mash (Chilka) 22500-25000
Dal Mash (Washed) 25000-27000
Dal Masoor (Local) 19200-23000
Dal Masoor (impor) 17000-17500
Masoor (salam-impor) 19000-19600
Masoor (salam-local) 22000-23000
Gram White 2000-21000
Gram Black 13000-14000
Dal Chana (Thin) 14000-15000
Dal Chana (Thick) 15000-16000
White Kidney Beans (Lobia) 17000-19000
Red Kidney Beans (Lobia) 21500-23000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old) 15000-17000
Basmati Super (new) 14000-15000
Kainat 1121 16000-18000
Rice Basmati (386) 9000-11000
Basmati broken 6600-10000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black) 650-980
Tea (Green) 500-1300
======================================
