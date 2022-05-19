NAB distributes Rs373.688m amongst various state functionaries

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has distributed cheques amounting to Rs373.688 million amongst various state functionaries.

For this purpose, a cheque distribution ceremony was held at NAB Karachi on Wednesday.

Dr Najaf Quli Mirza, DG NAB Karachi distributed cheques amounting to Rs373.688 million amongst various state functionaries including Government of Sindh, Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology Karachi, Sindh Revenue Board (SRB), Karachi, Bureau of Curriculum & Extension Wing (BOC&EW) Sindh at Jamshoro and amongst affectees of Jason Beach View Housing Project, Karachi.

An amount of Rs280.349 million was handed over to the representative of the office of Chief Secretary, Government of Sindh. The recoveries were made by NAB Karachi through Plea Bargain under NAO, 1999 from the corrupt elements in favour of different departments of Government of Sindh.

Another cheque of Rs1.318 million was handed over to the representative of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology Karachi (FUUAST). This recovery was made in an under trial Ref No. 03/2018 titled “The State V/s Dr Zafar Iqbal & Others” filed by NAB Karachi in which accused Assistant Executive Engineer voluntarily admitted his guilt of embezzlement in University funds and opted for Plea Bargain which was approved by the Accountability Court.

A cheque of Rs3.9517 million was handed over to the representative of Sindh Revenue Board (SRB), Karachi. This recovery was made by NAB, Karachi in an ongoing investigation against Officers / Officials of Culture, Tourism & Antiquities Department, Government of Sindh, Advertisement Agencies and Others on the allegations of misappropriation of funds for illegally awarded contracts of Sindh Festival 2014. In the said investigation, 10x contractors / beneficiaries have entered into plea bargain u/s 25(b) of NAO, 1999 and surrendered illegal gains amounting to over Rs145 million so far. The recovered amount includes Sales Tax on Services recovered from accused persons. The ill-gotten money was returned to the SRB.

Another cheque of Rs12.9079 million was handed over to the representative of Bureau of Curriculum & Extension Wing (BOC & EW) Sindh at Jamshoro. This recovery was made in an under trial Ref No. 02/2018/H titled “The State V/s Peer Bux Samoon & Others” filed by NAB Karachi in which accused Assistant Accounts Officer, Bureau of Curriculum & Extension Wing (BOC & EW) Sindh at Jamshoro voluntarily admitted his guilt of embezzlement of funds and opted for Plea Bargain which was approved by the Accountability Court. The ill-gotten money was returned to Bureau of Curriculum & Extension Wing (BOC&EW) Sindh at Jamshoro.

Besides, 45x cheques of Rs75.161 million were handed over to the affectees of Jason Beach View Project. This recovery was made in an under trial Ref No. 11/2005 titled “The State V/s Mian Abdul Jabbar & others” filed by NAB Karachi on the allegation of cheating public at large in which accused persons voluntarily admitted their guilt and opted for Plea Bargain which was approved by the Accountability Court. The ill-gotten money was returned to the allottees of Jason Beach View Project.

