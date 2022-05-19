CCP conducts search, inspection of two undertakings

ISLAMABAD: As part of an investigation into the prima facie violations of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Wednesday carried out search and inspection of the offices of two undertakings that are suspected of fixing and circulating freight charges among its members at the country’s two leading seaports.

The search and inspections were carried out under Section 34 of the Act during which the office-bearers of the undertakings fully cooperated with the CCP’s search teams by handing over the documents and computer-stored information relating to the suspected role of the respective undertakings in alleged anti-competitive activities.

