May 19, 2022
Pakistan

Anti-encroachment drive: Traders assure police of full cooperation

Recorder Report 19 May, 2022

LAHORE: Traders of major commercial markets have assured the city police of extending their full cooperation in the anti-encroachment drive being carried out across the metropolis on the order of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to improve smooth flow of traffic.

CM Hamza Shehbaz had recently visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and held detailed meetings with the senior police command and directed them to launch a grand anti-encroachment drive in the city.

In this regard, Iqbal Town Division Superintendent of Police Dr Amara Sherazi on Wednesday held a meeting with leaders of Karim Block, Moon Market and Samanabad Market to explore options how the police department can remove encroachments without disturbing businesses.

A large number of traders, including SHOs for Iqbal Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Samanabad, participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Hamza Shehbaz anti encroachment drive PSCA

