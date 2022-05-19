Air University organises 2nd International Conference on Physics

ISLAMABAD: Air University has organised 2nd ‘Two Days International Conference on Physics,’ during which renowned scholars and professors from Canada, Italy, Sweden, Australia, China, Iraq and other countries expressed their views with a focus on renewable energy sources, nano-technology, magnetic, thermoelectric and ferroelectric materials, theoretical, modelling, simulation and medical applications of physics.

Renowned scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand, who was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, lauded the Air University’s initiative to organise the international conference providing a remarkable opportunity of knowledge sharing among scholars in the fields of physics.

Sharing his life experiences with participants, he said that knowledge of physics is essential to every field; may it be education, healthcare or defence. In his address, he further said that Pakistan has immense reserves of a large number of minerals and natural resources that include coal, gold, copper, chromites, iron ore, and many others, however, 95 percent of minerals are still unexplored in Pakistan,” he stated, while urging the need to give due importance to the mining industry for boosting the national economy.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Air University Air Marshal Javaid Ahmed (retd), in his welcoming address, acknowledged the contributions of the Department of Physics for promoting the research culture. While calling the Chief Guest Dr. Mubarakmand a national icon, he said that: “We are honoured to have such a legendary and veteran scientist among us.” According to him, there is much to learn from his outstanding achievements, professionally as well as leadership qualities. “We are highly grateful for his contributions for making the defence of our beloved homeland unconquerable,” the VC said.

