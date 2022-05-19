‘Invest in Pakistan Forum-2022’ held in Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE: The “Invest in Pakistan” Forum was held in San Jose, Silicon Valley. In his welcome address, Ambassador Masood Khan thanked the audience from Pakistan and across the United States including from the US Government for their participation in the event, particularly appreciating the role of organizers and speakers/panelists for their hard-work to showcase Pakistan’s immense potential to grow exponentially in IT and Tech Sector.

Talking about the boom in Pakistan’s startup ecosystem, Ambassador Khan said that in the past 18 months, tech startups in Pakistan have earned half a billion dollars mainly supported from the United States.

Ambassador Khan told the audience that Pakistan offers vast economic opportunities. With a 220 million consumer market, growing middle-class and a young and vibrant population, Pakistan was fast becoming a hub for trade, investment and connectivity in the region. He said, today, Pakistan was leveraging with the US its geo-economic potential to expand its trade and investment relations in diverse areas and to add new anchors in the relationship.

Briefing the audience on the investment landscape in Pakistan, Ambassador Khan highlighted improvements made by the government in ease of doing business and introduction of unprecedented initiatives to facilitate the investors.

Dilawar Syed, Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs at the State Department, in his remarks, welcomed the initiative, promoting win-win opportunities for entrepreneurs in both countries.

The discussions in the different segments of the Summit — The rise of Pakistani startups, Pakistan, the last untapped tech frontier, building startups in Pakistan, an investor perspective and founders perspective produced workable recommendations for both the investors and the government going forward.

