HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday, after a day of wavering on the index following a rally on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng rose 0.20 percent, or 41.76 points, to 20,644.28.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.25 percent, or 7.72 points, to 3,085.98, while the mainland’s second exchange, the Shenzhen Composite Index, rose 0.08 percent, or 1.48 points, to 1,941.154.