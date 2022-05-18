Interpretation of Article 63(A): PML-N leader terms SC verdict advisory in nature

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ataullah Tarar said on Tuesday that the Supreme Court verdict on the presidential reference seeking the interpretation of Article 63(A) of the constitution is advisory in nature.

“Hamza Shehbaz is the Chief Minister Punjab and the Election Commission had to announce the decision pertaining to 26 PTI dissidents who voted in favour of Hamza,” the PML-N leader told media at the PML-N Secretariat.

Ataullah Tarar further said that there was no Governor in Punjab after refusal of Speaker Punjab Assembly to act as acting governor. On June 1, Baleegh-ur-Rehman would become the Governor Punjab on completion of period of 25 days after advice of the PM.

He alleged that the former PM occupied state land on the pretext of education. He said that family members of the former PM are included in the Board of Governors of Numl University.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022