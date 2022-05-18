Bazm-e-Javedan organises commemorative friendly cricket match

KARACHI: Bazm-e-Javedan organised a commemorative friendly cricket match between Dukhtar-e-Mashriq Women College and EidGah Cricket Club Team at EidGah Cricket Stadium, Nazimabad to pay tribute to the founder of Hamdard Pakistan, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said on the completion of his 100th birth anniversary. Sadia Rashid, President, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

In her address, she commended Bazm-e-Javedan for organising sporting activities in the city. She said: “Healthy young generation guarantees our country’s bright future. This is a realization of the dreams of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said. Sports teach valuable lessons such as sportsman’s spirit. Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said was a strong advocate of sports activities. He supported various organisations to promote sporting events in the country.

She advised students not only to excel in education but also to participate more in academic, literary, and physical activities. “You will fully appreciate the usefulness of these co-curricular activities when you enter into your professional life,” she added.

She applauded the efforts of Bazm-e-Javedan, especially Chief Patron Ahmed Javed, for their valuable services in reviving sports and cultural activities in Karachi and hoped that Bazm-e-Javedan would continue to serve the people of Karachi in the future as well.

Later, she distributed medals and trophies among the players and presented shields on behalf of Bazm-e-Javedan, to those who excelled in various fields.

