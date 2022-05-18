ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3%)
ASL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
AVN 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
BOP 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.17%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.71%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.77%)
TELE 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
UNITY 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
WAVES 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,473 Increased By 97.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 42,726 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 33.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bazm-e-Javedan organises commemorative friendly cricket match

Press Release 18 May, 2022

KARACHI: Bazm-e-Javedan organised a commemorative friendly cricket match between Dukhtar-e-Mashriq Women College and EidGah Cricket Club Team at EidGah Cricket Stadium, Nazimabad to pay tribute to the founder of Hamdard Pakistan, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said on the completion of his 100th birth anniversary. Sadia Rashid, President, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

In her address, she commended Bazm-e-Javedan for organising sporting activities in the city. She said: “Healthy young generation guarantees our country’s bright future. This is a realization of the dreams of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said. Sports teach valuable lessons such as sportsman’s spirit. Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said was a strong advocate of sports activities. He supported various organisations to promote sporting events in the country.

She advised students not only to excel in education but also to participate more in academic, literary, and physical activities. “You will fully appreciate the usefulness of these co-curricular activities when you enter into your professional life,” she added.

She applauded the efforts of Bazm-e-Javedan, especially Chief Patron Ahmed Javed, for their valuable services in reviving sports and cultural activities in Karachi and hoped that Bazm-e-Javedan would continue to serve the people of Karachi in the future as well.

Later, she distributed medals and trophies among the players and presented shields on behalf of Bazm-e-Javedan, to those who excelled in various fields.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

cricket match EidGah Cricket Stadium Dukhtar e Mashriq Women College Patron Ahmed Javed

Comments

1000 characters

Bazm-e-Javedan organises commemorative friendly cricket match

Impact of oil subsidy explained

Govt allows import of 0.2MMTs of urea

IMF talks to begin today at Doha

PD all set to share ‘reform plan’ with IMF

FY22 budget deficit likely to stand at 9pc of GDP — highest-ever in country’s history

PM skips WEF meet; Bilawal to represent country

Telecom industry attracts $6.1bn FDI in less than 4 years

Increasing FDI govt’s top priority, PM tells Chinese businesspeople

Votes of dissident MPs cannot be counted: SC

NA, Punjab assemblies ‘now stand dissolved’: Fawad

Read more stories