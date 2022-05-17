ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3%)
ASL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
AVN 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
BOP 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.17%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.71%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.77%)
TELE 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
UNITY 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
WAVES 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,473 Increased By 97.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 42,726 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 33.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 ends 0.14% higher in range-bound session

  • Cherry-picking by market players lifted index upward while panic-induced selloff added to downside pressure
BR Web Desk 17 May, 2022

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded a turbulent session on Tuesday as the KSE-100 index gained 0.14%, with market participants resorting to value-hunting stocks and lifting the index upwards.

Buoyed by concerns over external account deterioration, the equity market had collapsed on Monday, as concerns over deteriorating macroeconomic indicators motivated market players to offload their holdings and sparked volatility. Stock prices fell to attractive levels, appealing to investors.

KSE-100 plunges 1.88%, closes at 15-month low

Tuesday's session started on a volatile note and the KSE-100 index traded on both sides of the spectrum. Cherry-picking by market players lifted the index upward but a panic-induced selloff added to downside pressure. The equity market oscillated between red and green zones throughout the session and traded in a narrow range. A buying spell towards the end of the day made the index close with gains.

At close on Tuesday, the KSE-100 ended with a gain of 58.74 points, up 0.14%, to finish at 42,726.06. In a report, Capital Stake noted that investors at the PSX witnessed a jittery session with indices swayed both ways until finally settling flat.

The depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar further dented investors’ confidence, as it continued its record losing streak, closing the day at an all-time low of Rs195.74 against the greenback.

Rupee sinks for ninth successive session, closes at 195.74 in inter-bank trading

On a positive note, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are set to hold talks on Wednesday which are expected to pave way for improvement of the economy.

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 index upward included banking (31.02 points), technology and communication (30.74 points) and fertiliser (17.67 points).

Volume on the all-share index fell to 197.92 million from 250.45 million a day prior. The value of shares traded dropped to Rs6.18 billion from Rs8.91 billion recorded in the previous session. WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 21.95 million shares, followed by Cnergyico PK with 15.47 million shares, and Lotte Chemical with 11.48 million shares.

Shares of 326 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 171 registered an increase, 127 recorded a fall, and 28 remained unchanged.

stocks IMF PSX KSE 100 Rupee KSE equity

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 ends 0.14% higher in range-bound session

Rupee sinks for ninth successive session, closes at 195.74 in inter-bank trading

IMF programme resumption only way for economic stability: Pakistan Business Council

ECP reserves verdict on reference against dissident PTI MPAs

MPC meeting: Majority polled expect major spike in policy rate

Disbursement of PDCs to OMCs/refineries: Rs55.5bn suppl. grant approved by ECC

Renewable energy is the answer to our power crisis: Dastgir

Dissolution of assemblies not the way forward: Shahid Khaqan

Pakistan meat processor to export $1mn worth of pet food to US, Europe

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan District: ISPR

Read more stories