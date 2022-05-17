ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
US oil may gain more into $116.14-$118.61 range

Reuters 17 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may gain more into a range of $116.14 to $118.61 per barrel, as it has broken a key resistance at $112.16.

The current rise is well-controlled by a set of projection levels on the uptrend from $95.28. After rising above the 100% level of $112.16, the contract has a better chance of climbing into $118.61-$122.59 range.

Immediate support is at $113.34, a break below may open the way towards $109.86-$112.16 range.

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the fall from $130.50 reveals a break above a resistance at $112.02.

Permian oil output forecast to hit record high in June

Oil is poised to test the next key resistance at $116.38, a break above which could confirm the reversal of the downtrend from the high of $130.50.

The contract may revisit this high soon.

A failure to overcome this barrier would increase the chance of the downtrend from $130.50 to resume.

US oil

