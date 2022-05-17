ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
ASC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.7%)
ASL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.45%)
AVN 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.39%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.31%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.8%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.74%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.87%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.39%)
GGL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-7.61%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-9.27%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.3%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
KOSM 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.25%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.41%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.97%)
PTC 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.61%)
SNGP 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.7%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.43%)
TPLP 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-7.57%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.75%)
TRG 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.59%)
UNITY 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.39%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.68%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.45%)
YOUW 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -102.1 (-2.36%)
BR30 14,376 Decreased By -657.6 (-4.37%)
KSE100 42,667 Decreased By -838.4 (-1.93%)
KSE30 16,213 Decreased By -325.9 (-1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Permian oil output forecast to hit record high in June

Reuters 17 May, 2022

NEW YORK: Oil output in the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the biggest US shale oil basin, is due to rise 88,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a record 5.219 million bpd in June, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its productivity report on Monday.

Total output in the major US shale oil basins will rise 142,000 bpd to 8.761 million bpd in June, the most since March 2020, the EIA projected.

In the Bakken in North Dakota and Montana, the EIA projected that oil output will rise 17,000 bpd to 1.189 million bpd in June, the most since December 2020.

In the Eagle Ford in South Texas, output will rise 27,000 bpd to 1.176 million bpd in June, its highest since April 2020.

US Energy Information Administration Permian oil output forecast oil bpd

Comments

1000 characters

Permian oil output forecast to hit record high in June

Li, Shehbaz agree to fast-track CPEC projects

Budget deficit reaches Rs5.6trn, NA told

Fate of subsidy to 5 export-oriented sectors hangs in the balance

Oil subsidy to cost exchequer Rs60bn

PM concerned at PKR slide

PM wants provinces to complete wheat procurement by June 1

INGOs: FTO helps create Rs660m tax demand

PM sets up task force on climate change

Will ‘reveal’ the name of poison ‘used’ to kill ex-FIA official Dr Rizwan: Imran

Fool-proof security provided to IK: govt

Read more stories