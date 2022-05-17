Imran slams PPP govt over raid on Haleem’s house

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday slammed PPP-led Sindh government for raiding the house of the leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan alleged that the Sindh opposition leader is being subjected to political victimisation by PPP’s “fascist rule”. He also condemned the registration of what he called fake FIRs against Sheikh.

“Strongly condemn Haleem Adil Sheikh, Leader of Opposition in Sindh being subjected to victimisation by PPP’s fascist rule. False terrorism FIRs registered against him, his house raided twice & family harassed; PTI workers & relatives arrested from his house,” he wrote on Twitter.

Police on late Sunday night surrounded the residence of Sheikh who is accused in two cases pertaining to terrorism, attempted murder, and threat to kill and land grabbing.

Police registered FIRs against Sheikh under terrorism act and land grabbing charges. The cases were registered in Anti Encroachment police station Zone-2 and Gulshan-e-Maymaar Police Station.