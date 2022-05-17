Embracing the role as Chief Value Officer: Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, FCA President ICAP

TEXT: On behalf of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, I would like to welcome you all to CFO conference 2022 to be held on May 17 & 19, 2022 in Karachi and Lahore respectively.

The Theme of this year’s conference is “Embracing the role as Chief Value Officer”. Conventionally, CFOs were responsible for the financial planning and control of businesses and organizations. However, as we progress, investors as well as customers are giving more and more importance to connecting company’s financial performance with social and environmental impact. Subsequently the sustainability and financial performance have started to correlate. In recent years, the finance profession, financial experts, and Chief Financial Officers are being increasingly involved in managing corporate sustainability, which is the new and evolving corporate management paradigm. Corporate sustainability recognizes that corporate growth and profitability are important but sustainable developments, environmental protection, social justice, equity and economic development are also equally important. In corporate world, this has expanded the CFO’s role and now CFO is responsible to create value for businesses and lead the sustainability strategy and initiatives.

CFO Conference 2022 with the presence of renowned financial professionals and industry experts from around the globe, we shall provide an opportunity for sharing insights on how CFOs are embracing the new role as of chief value officer for prosperous and self-sustaining economies. I extend my best wishes to all the guests, key note speakers, panelists, participants and applaud the efforts of PAIB Committee and ICAP management in organizing this year’s conference.

