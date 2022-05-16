ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
Most Gulf bourses in red as fears over economy grow

Reuters 16 May, 2022

Saudi Arabia’s stock market gave up early gains to end lower on Monday, as investor sentiment struggled to recover from last week’s selloff amid fears of a slowdown in economic growth.

Gulf stock markets lost ground last week, reflecting investors’ anxiety about fast-rising inflation that will drive a sharp rise in interest rates and put global economy growth at risk.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 1.8%, dragged down by a 3.7% slide in Al Rajhi Bank and a 4.5% decline in the country’s largest lender Saudi National Bank.

However, oil giant Saudi Aramco added 0.4% after it reported an almost 82% rise in first-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analyst forecasts.

Aramco, which is at par with Apple Inc as the world’s most valuable company, reported a net income of $39.5 billion for the quarter to March 31, from $21.7 billion a year earlier.

Brent crude prices ended the first quarter up almost 70% at $107.91 a barrel from end of March 2021, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine exacerbated concerns over petroleum supplies.

Abu Dhabi leads Gulf bourses lower; Aramco surpasses Apple

The Qatari index dropped 1.6%, with Commercial Bank declining 6.2% and Masraf Al Rayan down 4.4%.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial market, fell as widespread lockdowns in China and the country’s weak economic data fuelled fears of a global recession, though the market found some support as the European Union stepped closer to an import ban on Russian crude.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index retreated 0.7%.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi bourse were closed for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 1.8% to 12,915

QATAR dropped 1.6% to 12,676

EGYPT lost 0.7% to 10,462

BAHRAIN eased 0.5% to 1,961

OMAN rose 0.3% to 4,154

KUWAIT 2.4% to 8,525

