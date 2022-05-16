ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
ASC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.7%)
ASL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.45%)
AVN 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.39%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.31%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.8%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.74%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.87%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.39%)
GGL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-7.61%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-9.27%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.3%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
KOSM 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.25%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.41%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.97%)
PTC 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.61%)
SNGP 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.7%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.43%)
TPLP 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-7.57%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.75%)
TRG 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.59%)
UNITY 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.39%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.68%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.45%)
YOUW 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -102.1 (-2.36%)
BR30 14,376 Decreased By -657.6 (-4.37%)
KSE100 42,667 Decreased By -838.4 (-1.93%)
KSE30 16,213 Decreased By -325.9 (-1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian PM skips opening of Nepal’s Chinese-built airport

AFP 16 May, 2022

LUMBINI: Nepal on Monday opened a Chinese-built airport intended to capitalise on Buddhist tourism as India’s prime minister landed a few kilometres away to mark the birth, enlightenment and death of the religion’s founder.

But Narendra Modi flew by helicopter directly from a nearby Indian airport to the Buddha’s birthplace at Lumbini, bypassing the new facility as his Nepali counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba inaugurated it.

The sequence of events illustrates the competition for influence in the landlocked Himalayan country by its two giant neighbours.

Nepal has traditionally done a balancing act between New Delhi and Beijing, but analysts believe Indian influence over Kathmandu has been dwindling as China pours heavy investment into the landlocked Himalayan country.

The $76 million airport project in Bhairahawa, the closest city to Lumbini, is funded by the Asian Development Bank and OPEC Fund for International Development but built by China’s Northwest Civil Aviation Airport Construction Group.

Egypt to buy 500,000 tonnes of wheat from India

India’s foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Friday said he could not comment on the prime minister’s travel logistics and they “involve many parameters, including security”, when asked about the plans to directly fly to Lumbini, skipping the airport inauguration.

It is only Nepal’s second international airport after Kathmandu, which Pradeep Adhikari, the chief of Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority, told AFP was full to capacity.

“Nepal’s air passengers are growing every day… we cannot add more flights in Kathmandu, he said. “So, we hope this new airport will be able to cater those flights and passengers.”

It has a capacity of two million passengers a year and is expected to ease travel for pilgrims to one of the holiest sites in Buddhism.

Lumbini, a UNESCO world heritage site, is visited by thousands of pilgrims every year and Nepal plans to establish direct air links between Lumbini and countries with significant Buddhist communities, such as Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and India.

Nepal Indian PM Chinese-built airport

Comments

1000 characters

Indian PM skips opening of Nepal’s Chinese-built airport

Rupee closes at 194.18 against USD, cumulative depreciation in one month hits 6.5%

KSE-100 plunges 1.88%, closes at 15-month low

Over 10mn customers sign up for SBP’s Raast payment service

PM Shehbaz calls for achieving wheat procurement targets by June 1

Female 'suicide bomber' arrested from Turbat

Tarin urges govt to hold National Price Monitoring Committee meeting

Saudi expects 13 million bpd oil capacity by 2027: minister

Bilawal to hold talks with US Secretary of State in second foreign trip as FM

PM Shehbaz directs interior minister to provide security to Imran Khan

International: Wheat prices hit record high after Indian export ban

Read more stories