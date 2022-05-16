ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
Sports

Djokovic makes it 370 weeks at number one

AFP 16 May, 2022

PARIS: Novak Djokovic extended his record at the top of the ATP rankings to 370 weeks on Monday while Rafael Nadal drops down a place to number five.

The Spaniard was knocked out of the Italian Open in the last 16 and is leapfrogged by the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas who made it all the way to the final where he was turned over in straight sets by an inspired Djokovic.

The Serb, who claimed his sixth Italian Open title, has now spent 60 weeks more at number one than the next man on the list Roger Federer (310). Nadal is sixth on the all-time list with 209.

With the French Open starting on Sunday, Djokovic is guaranteed top seeding at Roland Garros and will retain the top spot for at least another two weeks.

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to claim sixth Italian Open title

Norwegian Casper Ruud climbs two places from tenth to eighth after reaching the semi-finals in Rome while Italian Matteo Berrettini, who had an operation on his right hand at the end of March and will miss the French Open, goes the other way.

Rankings (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

  1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,660 pts

  2. Daniil Medvedev 7,990

  3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,200

  4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6,170 (+1)

  5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5,525 (-1)

  6. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4,770

  7. Andrey Rublev 3,945

  8. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3,940 (+2)

  9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,850

  10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3,805 (-2)

  11. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,355

  12. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,195 (+1)

  13. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,095 (-1)

  14. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2,920

  15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,671 (+1)

  16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,505 (-1)

  17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,135 (+1)

  18. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2,090 (-1)

  19. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1,903

  20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,785

