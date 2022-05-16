ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
ASC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.7%)
ASL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.45%)
AVN 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.39%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.31%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.8%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.74%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.87%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.39%)
GGL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-7.61%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-9.27%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.3%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
KOSM 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.25%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.41%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.97%)
PTC 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.61%)
SNGP 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.7%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.43%)
TPLP 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-7.57%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.75%)
TRG 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.59%)
UNITY 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.39%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.68%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.45%)
YOUW 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -102.1 (-2.36%)
BR30 14,376 Decreased By -657.6 (-4.37%)
KSE100 42,656 Decreased By -850.2 (-1.95%)
KSE30 16,216 Decreased By -323.1 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira weakens for 8th day to near 15.6 against dollar

Reuters Updated 16 May, 2022

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira slid to near 15.6 against the dollar on Monday, slipping for the eighth consecutive session towards the record weakest levels which it hit in December after a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts.

The currency weakened as far as 15.58 before edging back to 15.5750 by 0921 GMT.

It has lost 15% of its value against the US currency this year after a slide of 44% last year.

The war in Ukraine began to exert pressure on the lira in March as Western sanctions on Russia sent energy prices soaring, pushing up Turkey’s already hefty import bill.

Illustrating the pressures, Turkey’s current account deficit in March widened to $5.554 billion, central bank data showed on Monday, exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of $5.371 billion.

“The widening in the Turkish current account deficit reflects very strong pressure from imported energy commodities,” said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets in London.

Turkish lira extends slide; CDS back at 2008 levels

“The government notion and the central bank notion that Turkey will be able to bring inflation lower in coming quarters if current account deficit narrows is being put into a major test as current account deficit moves in the wrong direction.”

The currency crisis last year was triggered by an aggressive easing cycle that President Tayyip Erdogan sought despite rising inflation.

That, along with war fallout, pushed inflation to 70% in April as well as widening the current account deficit.

Yuan Yen Turkish lira US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish lira weakens for 8th day to near 15.6 against dollar

Rupee slide continues as it hits 194 against US dollar at interbank

PM Shehbaz calls for achieving wheat procurement targets by June 1

PM Shehbaz directs interior minister to provide security to Imran Khan

PTI govt procured $52bn loans; $36.05bn was repaid

Kohala power plant: Chinese firm reluctant to accord approval

Vodafone shares jump 4% after UAE group buys 9.8% stake

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

No raise in POL products’ prices for now: govt

Life insurance, health insurance from July 1: Punjab govt urged to restore ST exemption

Read more stories