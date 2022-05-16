ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.59%)
ASC 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.4%)
ASL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.73%)
AVN 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.16%)
FFL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
FNEL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.07%)
GGGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
GGL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.48%)
GTECH 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.95%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.96%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.3%)
KOSM 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.3%)
MLCF 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.23%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.81%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.13%)
PRL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.6%)
PTC 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.27%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.55%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.28%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.97%)
TPLP 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.87%)
TREET 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.8%)
TRG 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.07%)
UNITY 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.26%)
WAVES 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.45%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.58%)
BR100 4,228 Decreased By -94.1 (-2.18%)
BR30 14,440 Decreased By -593.9 (-3.95%)
KSE100 42,749 Decreased By -756.3 (-1.74%)
KSE30 16,258 Decreased By -280.7 (-1.7%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi King Salman leaves hospital after tests: state media

AFP 16 May, 2022

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ageing King Salman has left the hospital one week after being admitted for tests, including a colonoscopy, state media reported.

Video broadcast by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) late Sunday showed the 86-year-old monarch walking out of King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the coastal city of Jeddah, using a cane and surrounded by officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before being driven away.

He left “after conducting medical examinations and successfully completing the treatment plan and recovery period,” the SPA said on Twitter.

The kingdom has for years sought to quell speculation over the health of the 86-year-old monarch, who has ruled the world’s top oil exporter since 2015.

A week ago, state media reported that the king’s colonoscopy results were “sound” and that doctors had “decided to keep him in the hospital for some time to rest”.

Saudi king to stay in hospital after undergoing colonoscopy

In 2017, Saudi Arabia dismissed reports and mounting speculation that the king was planning to abdicate in favour of Crown Prince Mohammed, the de facto ruler.

King Salman underwent surgery to remove his gall bladder in 2020.

Before this latest hospitalisation, he was most recently admitted in March for what state media described as “successful medical tests” and to change the battery of his pacemaker.

Under his rule, Saudi Arabia has launched ambitious economic reforms for a post-oil era and given more rights to women, while adopting a more assertive foreign policy, including entering a war in neighbouring Yemen.

Saudi Arabia king salman MENA Jeddah Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi King Salman leaves hospital after tests: state media

PM Shehbaz directs interior minister to provide security to Imran Khan

PTI govt procured $52bn loans; $36.05bn was repaid

Kohala power plant: Chinese firm reluctant to accord approval

No raise in POL products’ prices for now: govt

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

Life insurance, health insurance from July 1: Punjab govt urged to restore ST exemption

Discos now ‘over-billing’ foreign firms too

Death of Sheikh Khalifa: PM offers condolence to UAE President

Sweden, Finland take ‘historic’ steps toward NATO membership

Read more stories