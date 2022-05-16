ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.59%)
ASC 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.4%)
ASL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.73%)
AVN 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.16%)
FFL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
FNEL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.07%)
GGGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
GGL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.48%)
GTECH 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.95%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.96%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.3%)
KOSM 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.3%)
MLCF 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.23%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.81%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.13%)
PRL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.6%)
PTC 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.27%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.55%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.28%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.97%)
TPLP 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.87%)
TREET 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.8%)
TRG 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.07%)
UNITY 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.26%)
WAVES 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.45%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.58%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By -91.3 (-2.11%)
BR30 14,447 Decreased By -586.5 (-3.9%)
KSE100 42,752 Decreased By -754 (-1.73%)
KSE30 16,259 Decreased By -279.8 (-1.69%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

New Zealand to boost electric car sales

AFP 16 May, 2022

WELLINGTON: New Zealanders who trade in their gas-guzzling car will get financial aid towards buying a cleaner alternative, in one of a raft of climate change initiatives announced by Jacinda Ardern’s government Monday.

The country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan, costing nearly three billion NZ dollars (1.88 billion US dollars), outlined spending for the next four years to help meet its goal of cutting carbon dioxide emissions to net-zero by 2050.

A “scrap and replace” pilot scheme will initially give 2,500 low-income families financial support towards an electric or hybrid vehicle if they replace their petrol- or diesel-powered car.

Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to unveil 2030 EV plan this week

Transport Minister Michael Wood said the scheme’s details were yet to be finalised but he envisaged it would expand rapidly to include “tens of thousands” of New Zealanders.

He said the government’s ultimate goal was for less reliance on all cars by 2035 by getting people to switch to public transport or other alternatives.

The government also allocated 650 million NZ dollars to help cut fossil fuel use in the industrial sector over the next four years.

There will also be an investment in developing agricultural technology – regarded as critical in an economy heavily reliant on farming exports.

Conservationists noted the timing of the investment, coming on the same day scientists announced they had recorded a mass bleaching of sea sponges in New Zealand waters for the first time ever.

An ocean heatwave damaged the sponges in the normally cold waters off Fiordland, in the country’s southwest, raising concern about the impact climate change is having on marine ecosystems in the region.

New Zealand electric car Australian and New Zealand dollars Jacinda Ardern's

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand to boost electric car sales

PM Shehbaz directs interior minister to provide security to Imran Khan

PTI govt procured $52bn loans; $36.05bn was repaid

Kohala power plant: Chinese firm reluctant to accord approval

No raise in POL products’ prices for now: govt

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

Life insurance, health insurance from July 1: Punjab govt urged to restore ST exemption

Discos now ‘over-billing’ foreign firms too

Death of Sheikh Khalifa: PM offers condolence to UAE President

Sweden, Finland take ‘historic’ steps toward NATO membership

Read more stories