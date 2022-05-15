ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Miftah hints at modifying Kamyab Pakistan Programme

Tahir Amin Updated 15 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has hinted at re-examining and modifying the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) for ensuring a greater level of effectiveness, transparency, and efficiency.

The federal minister presided over a meeting on the KPP at Finance Division.

Chairman Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib, President Bank of Punjab (BOP) Zafar Masood, Secretary Finance, and senior officers participated in the meeting.

The minister shared satisfaction over the progress of this programme and emphasized that this programme should be re-examined and modified accordingly for ensuring a greater level of effectiveness, transparency, and efficiency. It must be ensured that loans should easily reach out to the eligible deserving people with zero duplication and by getting away from access hurdles. Furthermore, timely issuance of guarantee for the next quarter may be initiated as soon as possible to cater needs of a large number of borrowers seeking funds.

Ismail stated that it must be ensured that loans should easily reach out to the eligible deserving people with zero duplication and by getting away access hurdles. Furthermore, timely issuance of guarantees for the next quarter may be initiated as soon as possible to cater to the needs of a large number of borrowers seeking funds.

The minister also stressed that the present government is committed to improving the poverty situation in Pakistan and the KPP is a good platform in this regard. He further stated that such a program is in consonance with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to uplift the living standard of people.

Govt decides to conduct regular monitoring of KPP

In a comprehensive presentation given on KPP, it was highlighted that poverty alleviation through a number of highly effective steps is the prime objective of this programme. This program ensures the provision of interest-free loans to the poorer segments of society. The bottom-up approach is employed for the execution of poverty alleviation in this program. Sahatmand Pakistan, Kamyab Hunarmand, Low-Cost Housing, Kamyab Kissan and Kamyab Karobar are the key pillar of the KPP. A limit of Rs2.85 million per household is placed to ensure the equitable distribution of resources.

The finance minister was told that monthly disbursements are now touching Rs1.7-2.0 billion. The Ministry of Finance invited bids from commercial banks to act as Wholesale Lenders (WLs) to the program on a quarterly basis. So far HBL, NBP, BOP, Askari Bank, Bank Islami Pakistan, and Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company have participated in the bidding process. Furthermore, Akhuwat and NRSP have disbursed Rs11.2 billion to over 71,500 beneficiaries.

The federal minister expressed that the present government is committed to uplifting the living standard of the masses and stressed stakeholders to gear up the disbursement of the interest-free loans to help the people in achieving self-sufficiency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister bank of punjab Miftah Ismail KPP Federal Minister for Finance

Comments

1000 characters

Miftah hints at modifying Kamyab Pakistan Programme

Jul-Apr exports grow 25.55pc to $26.25bn YoY

Three soldiers, children martyred in suicide bombing in Miranshah: ISPR

Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store

World leaders pay respects in UAE after death of pro-West president

Flamboyant Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Petroleum products’ rates to rise sharply if subsidy withdrawn

Govt’s Hajj scheme: ballot today

Ministries, divisions asked to surrender anticipated savings

Budget 2022-23: SECP proposes withdrawal of 1pc FIF on non-life insurance premiums

Read more stories