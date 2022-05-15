Thousands throng ‘My Karachi Exhibition’

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq, MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister Provincial Assembly Syeda Shehla Raza, Thai Consul General Lutfee Useng, Iranian delegation and other notables along with thousands of people with their families continued to pour into the Expo Centre on the 2nd day of 17th My Karachi Exhibition under way at Expo Centre Karachi to witness the products and services by more than 220 exhibitors being offered at discounted rates.

IT Minister Aminul Haq and MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who were accompanied by Chairman Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairman BMG Anjum Nisar, President KCCI Muhammad Idrees, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Naqi, Vice President Qazi Zahid Hussain and KCCI Managing Committee Members, highly appreciated the efforts being made by the entire team of Karachi Chamber and the exhibitors towards promoting the positive image of Karachi by holding such a glittering event in a vivid manner. They also extended full support and cooperation to Karachi Chamber in all its initiatives for the betterment of Karachi city and its citizens.

Thai Consul General Lutfee Useng, who was accompanied by Thai Trade Advisor Arif Suleman and others, stated that although Thailand has also been regularly participating in this show but it was unable to do so this year due to limited time and space available at the Expo. “However, keeping in view the great potential of Karachi, we will definitely be participating in next year’s exhibition in a big way,” he said, adding that the exhibition was a vibrant platform to introduce and promote Thai products, in addition to providing an opportunity to have a closer look at Pakistan’s retail market.

Chairman Businessmen Group and Former President KCCI Zubair Motiwala, while expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made and the response received from the public, said that thanks to the efforts made by all three office-bearers and Managing Committee Members, the exhibition has been staged in an ideal manner despite several odds.

Expressing deep concerns over deteriorating condition of the Expo Centre, Motiwala said that TDAP charges a hefty rental of Rs12.5 million from KCCI for staging this three-day long exhibition which needs to be reduced as this exhibition was being staged to highlight the positive image of Karachi and promote Pakistani made products and services. “Rental reduction of Expo by TDAP would enable KCCI to offer stalls at lower rates which would subsequently encourage exhibitors to sell products to buyers at cheaper rates”, he added.

President KCCI Muhammad Idrees, while commenting on the so far progress of My Karachi Exhibition, stated that overwhelming response from people belonging to all walks of life has been received who applauded KCCI’s efforts towards organizing this lively event which has provided Karachiites an excellent opportunity to spend some good time with their families and shop in a safe and secure atmosphere.

He said that the sapling of My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony, which was sown by Late Siraj Kassam Teli in 2004, has grown into a huge tree and has succeeded in attaining the objective of promoting the positive image of Karachi which can be gauged from immense participation of diplomats and Karachiites in the exhibition.

He also appreciated the efforts made by officers of Law Enforcing Agencies particularly Pakistan Rangers and Sindh Police who tried their best to ensure fool-proof security at the exhibition.

KCCI office-bearers and Managing Committee members remained fully engaged on second day of My Karachi Exhibition by closely supervising activities at all halls of the Expo Centre while stringent security measures were also taken by deploying police, rangers and private security guards with a view to ensure that no unpleasant incident occurs during the event.

Special pavilion for Small Traders and Women Entrepreneurs along with other recreational facilities including the Food Court, Birds & Pet Show, Fireworks and a musical night show outside the Expo Centre were also welcomed by the visiting families.

