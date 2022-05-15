‘Future (Freelance) Fest 2022’ held: ‘World’s capital venture is eagerly waiting for new trained, well-educated entrants’: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that the world’s capital venture was eagerly waiting for new trained and well-educated entrants to capitalize on the rampant opportunities in the field of information and technology.

Referring to the huge youth bulge of the country, the president said that they possessed immense talent and if properly honed, educated and trained, they could excel in different fields of the emerging technologies, thus, paving a way for the rapid national progress and prosperity.

The president was addressing at “Future (Freelance) Fest 2022” event held here at Fatima Jinnah Park which was sponsored by JS Bank, Bank Islami, in collaboration with the Pakistan Freelancers Association and others.

President Alvi underlined that the IT sector could prove as a jumpstart for Pakistan which had lagged behind the developed world in different sectors, however, it could catch up with the world in the IT sector by aligning its potential and resources on “this shortest path to development”. He also stressed proper education and training of youth as a large number of the country’s manpower had been illiterate.

Narrating the impacts of the words “passion” and “inertia”, the president explained that if these qualities were imbibed by the youth, Pakistan could attain exponential growth in the IT sector.

“Such a passion is seen in the youth of the country, who will act as a catapult to bring change and put the country on the path of development as envisioned by Allama Muhammad Iqbal in his poetry”, he opined.

He said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) could be utilized widely, considering the massive growth in almost every sector of life.

The president, citing the example of IT growth in China, opined that IT companies could emulate the precedent by increasing their customers’ outreach, adding the availability of software data in the world had outnumbered the data analysts.

