ISLAMABAD: The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) increased by 10.4 percent for July-March 2021-22 compared to July-March 2020-21 with base year 2015-16, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

However, the Provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM) with base year 2005-06, the overall output of LSMI increased by seven percent for July-March 2021-22 compared to July-March 2020-21.

The LSMI output increased by 26.9 per cent for March 2022 compared to March 2021 and 8.5 per cent, if compared to February 2022 with base year 2005-06.

The LSMI output increased by The LSMI output increased by 26.6 per cent for March 2022 compared to March 2021 and 8.2 per cent, if compared to February 2022 with base year 2015-16.

The LSM data released by the PBS with base year 2015-16 after collecting it from the Provincial Bureau of Statistics (BOS), the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), and the Ministry of Industries, showed that the OCAC recorded month-on-month growth of 12.7 per cent in March 2022 against the previous month and 8.1 per cent growth was recorded year-on-year in March 2022 against March 2021.

The data showed that the Ministry of Industries-related sectors witnessed 9 per cent growth in March 2022 against February 2022 on MoM basis, while year-on-year basis, it registered 34.4 per cent growth in March 2022 as compared with the same month of 2021.

The PBS data said that the LSM-related data to the BOS month-on-month witnessed a growth of 6.6 per cent in March 2022 against the previous month and on YoY basis, the BOS witnessed a growth of 21 per cent in March 2022 against March 2021.

The production in July-March 2021-22 as compared to July-March 2020-21 has increased in food, beverages, tobacco, textile, wearing apparel, chemicals, iron and steel products, automobiles and furniture, wood products, paper and board, coke and petroleum products, non-metallic mineral products, machinery and equipment while it decreased in pharmaceuticals, rubber products, fabricated metal and electrical equipment.

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.6pc YoY

Textile, the top contributing sector to the overall big industry output, increased by 3.2 per cent, food 11.7 per cent, beverages 0.7 per cent, tobacco 16.7 per cent, wearing apparel 34 per cent, chemicals 7.8 per cent, automobiles 54.1 per cent, iron and steel products 16.5 per cent, leather products 1.5 per cent, wood products 157.5 per cent, paper and board 8.5 per cent, cock and petroleum products twoper cent, chemical products 15.2 per cent, fertilizers 3.3 per cent, machinery and equipment 8.9 per cent, furniture 301.8 per cent and other manufacturing (football) 37.8 per cent during July-March 2021-22 compared to the same period of 2020-21.

The sectors showing decline during July-March 2021-22 compared to July-March 2020-21 included pharmaceutical 0.4 per cent, rubber products 20.6 per cent, electrical equipment 1.1 per cent, fabricated metal 7.2 per cent and other transport equipment 10.2 per cent.

The petroleum products witnessed an increase of 1.13 per cent as its output went up from 10.608 billion litres during July-March 2020-21 to 10.728 billion litres in July-March 2021-22, while on YoY basis petroleum sector witnessed a growth of 7.58 per cent as its output increased from 1.215 billion litres in March 2021 to 1.307 billion litres in March 2022.

High-speed diesel witnessed 0.05 per cent negative growth as its output remained 4.133 billion litres during July-March 2021-22 compared to 4.135 billion litres during the same period of last year, and 8.99 per cent growth in March 2022, and remained 527 million litres compared to 484 million litres during the same period of last year.

Furnace oil witnessed 7.48 per cent negative growth in output and remained 1.896 billion litres in July-March 2021-22 compared to 2.049 billion litres in July-March 2020-21 and 2.73 per cent growth in March 2022, and remained 216.9 million litres compared to 211.22 million litres during the same period of last year.

According to the PBS data, sugar production witnessed 38.10 per cent growth as its output remained 7.759 million tonnes during July-March 2021-22 compared to 5.618 million tonnes during the same period of last year, and 527 per cent growth in March 2022 and remained 1.98 million tonnes compared to 0.315 million tones, during the same period of last year.

Cement witnessed 2.86 per cent negative growth during July-March 2021-22 and remained 26.54 million tonnes compared to 37.619 million tonnes during the same period of last year, and registered 2.23 per cent negative growth in March 2022, and remained 4.605 million tonnes compared to 4.710 million tonnes during the same period of last year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022