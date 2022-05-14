Sindh’s 11 districts: e-Stamping project launched with PITB’s help

LAHORE: With the assistance of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the e-Stamping project has been launched in 11 districts of Sindh and will soon be rolled out across the province.

As per the details shared by PITB here on Friday, the e-Stamping Sindh project is a joint effort of the Board of Revenue Sindh, PITB and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). The project has already been rolled out in 11 districts of Sindh. Presently, 22 branches of NBP, including 12 branches in Karachi, are already issuing e-Stamp papers. By July 2022, e-Stamping services will be fully operational through NBP branches province-wide.

In this connection, a ceremony was held in Karachi. It was informed at the ceremony that anyone having an internet connection can use the new e-Stamping system. The person only needs to provide the relevant data regarding the area he/she wants to purchase for buying the high-value non-judicial or judicial stamp papers.

The system calculates the value of the stamp paper needed by the buyer automatically. The names of the buyer, seller and the person from whom the stamp papers will be purchased will be entered along with their CNIC numbers. The process is done and the purchaser will get the e-Stamp paper in just 15 minutes.

Commenting on the project, PITB Chairman Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi said that the e-Stamping system in Sindh will help eliminate fake and bogus stamp papers after its success in Punjab.

“The Punjab government has so far collected revenue of Rs 258 billion in Punjab while more than 12 million e-Stamp papers have been issued. This new system would soon be implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well with the assistance of PITB”, he added.

