Enough is enough

Army has strongly protested against our politicians’ machinations aimed at belittling one of its most illustrious officers, Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, with a view to adversely affecting the morale of officers and other soldiers working under him, although this institution has repeatedly urged politicians of various ilk that it must be kept out of political discourse.

It is needless to say that Peshawar Corps is an illustrious formation of Pakistan Army spearheading national war against terrorism for over two decades. As pointed out by the ISPR, the media wing of military, one of the most competent and professional officers is entrusted with the responsibility to lead this prestigious formation. This corps is in my view playing the most important role in relation to country’s security since the US invasion of Afghanistan 20 years ago.

How could our politicians even think of denigrating this corps while launching verbal attacks on its head, the Corps Commander. What are they up to? Are they pursuing enemy’s agenda by making imprudent and unwarranted comments about Corps Commander Peshawar? They must stop doing what they’re doing now without any further loss of time. It is important to note that this institution has hardly forgiven a Sindh-based ethnic party for beating up and humiliating a junior officer, Major Kaleem.

This unfortunate incident took place over three decades ago and its founder leader was banished from politics a few years ago because he too was known for making anti-army leadership statements. I would request the ISPR to tell the nation whether or not the army would go beyond what it has said in its reaction against those “senior politicians”? Using the word “inappropriate” to define the conduct of such politicians is just not enough.

