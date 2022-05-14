ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Pakistan

Country remains in grip of severe heat wave

Recorder Report 14 May, 2022

KARACHI: The country on Friday remained in a grip of severe heat wave, as the harsh weather is expected to continue for the next 24 hours, the Met Office has forecast.

Maximum daytime temperature soared to 50 degrees Celsius in Jacobabad followed by Sibbi, Dadu, Mohenjo-Daro, Larkana and Khairpur 49, each.

In the next 24 hours: Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while plain areas will remain under the grip of severe heat wave conditions. However dusts raising gusty winds are likely in central and southern plain districts of the country.

Isolated light rain-thunderstorm with strong winds with may occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region and Kashmir during evening and night hours.

In the past 24 hours: A very hot weather gripped the country’s plains. Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi, Sukkur, Rohri, Padidan and DG Khan witnessed 48 degrees Celsius of temperature during the last 24 hours.

