President Alvi approves reconstitution of Council of Common Interests

  • CCI is responsible for formulating and regulating policies in relation to matters in the federal legislative list
BR Web Desk 13 May, 2022

President Dr Arif Alvi approved on Friday the reconstitution of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The CCI is responsible for formulating and regulating policies in relation to matters in the federal legislative list. It also exercises control over related institutions. It is meant to be constituted within thirty days of the PM taking oath and should meet at least once in 90 days.

The decisions of the council shall be expressed in terms of opinion of majority and are appealable in the Joint Session of the Parliament, as per the constitution.

According to a tweet by the official handle of the President House, Alvi reconstituted the council on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Article 153 of the Constitution.

The CCI is headed by the PM, and incudes chief ministers of the four provinces. Three nominees of the federal government- Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar and Aviation and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique will also be members, the statement said.

Ealrier, former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani had demanded that the government convene a meeting of the CCI to discuss water shortage and operation of various canals.

