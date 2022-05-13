ANL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
May 13, 2022
Sports

Australia’s Cummins to miss remainder of IPL due to hip injury

Reuters Published May 13, 2022 - Updated May 13, 2022 01:58pm

Australia test captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remainder of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ Indian Premier League campaign due to a minor hip injury, multiple media reports said on Friday.

Cummins, who has picked up seven wickets in five games this season, will return to Sydney and complete his recovery ahead of the one-day international and test series in Sri Lanka.

The 29-year-old had already been rested for the Twenty20 leg, which begins in Colombo on June 7.

All that glitters: How the money-spinning IPL turned cricket into gold

Kolkata, who take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, are seventh in the standings, four points off the last playoff place with six games remaining.

IPL Twenty20 Pat Cummins

