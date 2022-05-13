Pakistani meat processor grabs $2.2mn export orders from Middle East

The Organic Meat Company Ltd. (TOMCL), a Pakistani meat processing company, has been awarded contracts worth $2.2 million for the export of its prodcuts to the Middle East, the company announced in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

It said it has become “the first company to secure a contract to supply ‘Fresh-Chilled Bone-in Beef’ to Jordan” in a deal worth roughly $1.6 million, which will be fulfilled over the course of the next 12 months. It has also secured a contract valued at about $0.6 million to supply ‘Commercially-Branded Frozen Bone-in Beef’ to Kuwait, which shall be fulfilled by December 2022.

“These contracts shall have positive impacts on our company’s business, as well as generate good value to its shareholders,” it said.

Back in December, the Ministry of Agriculture of Jordan awarded approval to three slaughterhouses in Pakistan - Tata Best Foods, TOMCL and Tazij Meats - for export of for export for bovine, sheep, goat and camel meat to Jordan.

In September, TOMCL was awarded a $1-million contract for the supply of frozen meat to Saudi Arabia. The company said at the time that it has been contracted to supply frozen boneless deglanded meat to the Global Developing Food Industries Company in Saudi Arabia.

“The group is considered to be one of the growing food manufacturing and distributing companies in the region,” TOMCL had said in a statement last year.

In April, TOMCL was also granted approval by the Chinese customs authorities to export heat-treated beef to China.

Meanwhile, Tata Best Foods exported the country’s “first-ever meat consignment to Jordan” in November 2021. At the time, the then Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that the promotion and facilitation of non-traditional products to new markets constitutes the Ministry of Commerce’s diversification policy.

“I urge other exporters to emulate this and aggressively market their products in this and other new markets.”

10 Pakistani meat processing companies have also been approved by Egypt’s veterinary quarantine department for export of meat to the country.